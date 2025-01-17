Direcional Engenharia Shatters Records In Q4 2024, Caps Off Stellar Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Direcional Engenharia S.A. (DIRR3) announced groundbreaking results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on January 16, 2025. The Brazilian developer's soared to R$1.6 billion ($0.3 billion), marking a 56% increase from the previous year.



This impressive growth capped off a record-breaking year for the company. Direcional's full-year net sales reached R$6.3 billion ($1.1 billion) in 2024, setting a new benchmark in the company's history.



The firm launched 15 new projects in Q4, with a total Potential Sales Value of R$1.8 billion ($0.3 billion). This figure represents a 32% increase from the third quarter and a 55% jump year-over-year.



The company 's success stems from its strategic focus on affordable housing programs. Direcional capitalized on the revitalized "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" initiative under President Lula da Silva's administration.



This government-backed program boosted demand for affordable housing across Brazil. Direcional's performance reflects broader economic improvements in Brazil.







Lower interest rates and inflation made home ownership more accessible to many Brazilians. The company's expansion into key markets and diversification of its product portfolio also contributed to its success.



The firm's subsidiary, Riva, which targets middle-income housing, played a significant role in driving growth. Direcional's operational efficiency improvements and cost-saving measures led to better profit margins.

Direcional's Strong Performance and Growth Outlook

The company reported a net income of R$184.7 million in Q3 2024, a 115% increase from the previous year. Direcional's stock performance has caught the attention of major financial institutions.



Analysts from JPMorgan and XP Investimentos maintain positive outlooks for the company. XP raised its price target for DIRR3 to R$37 for the end of 2025, citing strong sales momentum.



The company's robust land bank, valued at approximately R$35.6 billion ($5.9 billion), positions it well for future growth. This reserve is sufficient for about 195,000 new units or 11 years of launches at the current pace.



Direcional's focus on affordable housing provides a stable foundation for expansion. Brazil's significant housing deficit, estimated at over 5.8 million units in 2023, presents ongoing opportunities for Direcional.



The company's record-breaking performance in 2024 sets a high bar for the coming years. However, its strong market position and favorable macroeconomic conditions suggest continued growth potential.



Direcional's success story highlights the importance of strategic planning and adaptability in the real estate sector. The company's ability to leverage government initiatives while maintaining operational efficiency has paid off handsomely.



In short, As Brazil's housing market continues to evolve, Direcional appears well-positioned to meet the growing demand for affordable homes.

