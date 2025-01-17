Global Sportswear Market Research 2024 Featuring The Major Winners And Losers - Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Asics, On, Adanola And Gymshark

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sportswear to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sportswear Market to 2028 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Global sportswear market, the major players, the key trends, channel, category, regional, sports activity performance, and consumer attitudes.

The global sportswear market experienced a slight slowdown in 2023, rising 5.3% to $422bn, outperforming total apparel again. The online saw a minor deceleration also, growing by 6.9%, with online penetration increasing 0.5ppts, aided by the convenience and wide range of products available via the channel. Nike continues to dominate the sportswear market, however it has lost share in 2024 with its lag in innovation driving consumers to shift towards competitors like On and Hoka.

Though sportswear will continue to outperform apparel, its growth will be more muted out to 2028 as it reaches maturation in Western markets.

Despite growth softening, sportswear will continue to rise as a proportion of total apparel thanks to its multifunctional nature and focus on health and fitness. Online penetration will continue to grow as shoppers prefer the channel's convenience and easy product and price comparisons.

Understand where the demand lies within the Global sportswear market across various price positionings, categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the Global sportswear market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits. Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the Global sportswear market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

Global Sportswear Market Drivers

Global Sportswear Market Inhibitors

Key Trend

Strategies for Success

The Global Sportswear Market: Global Market Size to 2028

Global Sportswear Market 2018, 2023 & 2028 Global Sportswear Market Value 2018-2028

The Global Sportswear Market: Regional Performance to 2028



Global Sportswear Market by Region, 2018-2028

Global Sportswear Market by Regional Growth, 2018-2028

Top 10 Global Sportswear Markets, 2018-2028 Top 10 Sportswear Markets by Forecast Growth, 2023-2028

The Global Sportswear Market: Channel Performance to 2028



Global Online Sportswear Market 2018-2028

Global Sportswear Market by Channel Growth, 2018-2028 Global Sportswear Market by Channel Share, 2018, 2023 & 2028

The Global Sportswear Market: Category Performance to 2028



Global Sportswear Market by Category, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Sportswear Market by Category Growth, 2018-2028

Global Sportswear Market by Subcategory, 2018-2028

Global Sportswear Market by Menswear & Womenswear Product Types, 2023-2028

Global Sportswear Market by Childrenswear Product Type, 2023-2028 Global Sportswear Market by Footwear & Accessories Product Types, 2023-2028

The Global Sportswear Market: Sportswear Type Performance to 2028



Global Sportswear Market by Sportswear Type 2018, 2023 & 2028 Global Sportswear Market by Sportswear Type Growth, 2018-2028

The Global Sportswear Market: Price Position Performance to 2028?



Global Sportswear Market by Price Position, 2018, 2023 & 2028 Global Sportswear Market by Price Position Growth, 2018-2028

The Global Sportswear Market: Sports Activity Performance to 2028



Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity Growth, 2018-2028 Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity, 2018-2028

Sportswear behaviours and attitudes

Sportswear brand preferences

Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Brand Profiles Top 10 Brands: Market Shares 2022-2024

2024 Winners & Losers



Brands in Focus: Nike

Brands in Focus: Adidas

Brands in Focus: Under Armour

Brands in Focus: Asics and On

Brands in Focus: Adanola and Gymshark Brands to Watch

Lululemon

Alo Yoga

Vuori

On

Nike

Adidas

The North Face

Solomon

Puma

New Balance

Jordan

Skechers

Anta

Under Armour

Li-Ning

Asics

Adanola

Gymshark

Sporty Rich

Goldbergh

LOCI Popflex



