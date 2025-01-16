Ancient Roman Treasure Find In Luxembourg
Date
1/16/2025 3:26:04 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In the village of Holztum in northern Luxembourg, archaeologists
have discovered a treasure trove of 141 Roman Gold coins dating to
the end of the 4th century AD. The coins, minted between 364 and
408 AD, feature portraits of eight emperors, including Emperor
Eugenius, who ruled for only two years from 392 to 394 AD,
Azernews reports.
This archaeological find is particularly significant due to the
rarity of being able to study an entire hoard of ancient coins in
its original context. The coins are in exceptional condition, and,
after independent examination, their value is estimated to be
around 308,600 euros (approximately 322,000 US dollars).
The treasure was initially discovered in 2019 when two amateur
archaeologists found a gold coin in a nearby field. Recognizing the
importance of the discovery, they immediately alerted the
authorities. The find remained confidential for about four years,
allowing archaeologists time to conduct thorough excavations.
The coins were unearthed near the base of a late Roman fortress
tower, known as a burgus, which was used for military surveillance.
During the excavations, several graves were also uncovered around
the burgus, shedding light on the region's history. According to
Arkeonews, the area was a strategic military site, possibly serving
as a point of defense against barbarian incursions during the
decline of the Roman Empire.
One particularly interesting aspect of the find is the
historical context: the coins were likely buried at a time of great
upheaval, as the Roman Empire was under pressure from external
threats and internal instability. This discovery not only provides
valuable insight into the daily life of people in the late Roman
Empire but also underscores the strategic importance of Luxembourg
and its role as a frontier region during the empire's final
centuries.
Additionally, the find could help archaeologists better
understand the use and circulation of Roman coinage in the region,
offering a rare glimpse into how wealth and resources were stored
and protected during a period of increasing insecurity.
MENAFN16012025000195011045ID1109099107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.