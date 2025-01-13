QICDRC Partners With Lexisnexis And Deloitte Professional Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Centre (QICDRC), in collaboration with Lexis Nexis and Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) Limited, successfully hosted an insightful panel discussion titled A Resilient Economy: Restructuring and Insolvency Frameworks.

The event convened leaders to shed light on the evolving financial restructuring landscape in Qatar and the wider region. Focussing on key topics essential to strengthen economic resilience, the discussion highlighted the importance of a robust legal framework, cross-border solutions for industry-specific restructuring, critical turnaround strategies, liquidity trends and approaches to financial and corporate simplification.

Moderated by Umar Azmeh, Registrar of QICDRC, the panel featured esteemed speakers, including: Thomas Bullock, Turnaround and Restructuring Partner at Deloitte; Emma Higham, Partner at Clyde & Co – Qatar; Jim Sturman KC, Barrister, 2 Bedford Row (UK); Rita El Helou, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Lesha Bank – Qatar.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Umar Azmeh commented:“At a time when economic landscapes are constantly shifting, the need for a resilient financial restructuring and insolvency framework has never been more critical. This panel highlights the importance of forward-thinking solutions and collaborative approaches to safeguard economic stability and foster growth in an increasingly complex global market. At QICDRC, we are committed to facilitating meaningful discussions on key economic and legal issues, contributing to the continued growth and stability of Qatar and the wider region.”

The panelists contributed their insights, emphasizing that financial restructuring goes beyond crisis management. They highlighted its role in building a resilient framework to withstand future economic challenges. Their input underscored the importance of fostering forward-thinking strategies and cross-sector collaboration to achieve long-term stability in a constantly changing environment.

The success of the panel highlights the critical role of collaboration in addressing financial and economic challenges. QICDRC, along with Lexis Nexis and Deloitte Professional Services, remains committed to advancing discussions that strengthen Qatar's economic resilience and foster a robust financial restructuring framework for the future.