Italy Lauds Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Rome: Italy considered the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip an important step towards peace.

"We need to strengthen the ceasefire and move forward with the next stages of the agreement," Italian Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in remarks today, noting that he will visit the region to encourage and facilitate the peace process, as Italy will offer its contribution to building peace in the Middle East.

The joint mediation efforts carried out by the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, succeeded in reaching an agreement between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners and detainees. The agreement will enter into force next Sunday.