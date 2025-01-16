Bybit Pledges RMB 5 Million To Support Relief Efforts Following Devastating Tibet Earthquake

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The tragedy has claimed at least 126 lives, 188 people, and displaced tens of thousands as over 3,000 buildings collapsed in the remote region near the northern base of Mount Everest. In response, Bybit is committing RMB 5 million in collaboration with the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to support critical relief and recovery efforts in the affected communities.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake, which struck on January 7, has caused widespread devastation, with extreme winter conditions complicating rescue operations. More than 14,000 rescue workers have been mobilized to search for survivors amid sub-zero temperatures and strong winds, highlighting the urgent need for immediate aid.

"As a responsible global leader in the blockchain industry, Bybit is committed to standing with communities in their time of need," said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit . "Our thoughts are with the survivors, the rescue teams, and the families affected by this tragic event. We hope our contribution will help provide much-needed relief and support the road to recovery."

The donation will be directed towards essential services, including emergency shelter, medical supplies, and food aid, as well as long-term rehabilitation efforts. Bybit is proud to partner with RCSC to ensure swift and impactful assistance to those in need.

At Bybit, we firmly believe in the power of compassion and collaboration. This contribution reflects our commitment to fostering resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About

Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press



For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit