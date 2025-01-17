Top Athletes Vow To Break Records In Doha Marathon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Some of the world's top have vowed to break records in today's (January 17) Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2025.

During the Elite Press hosted by Ooredoo Qatar on Thursday, Ethiopian Shura Kitata, renowned for his victory at the 2020 London Marathon and multiple podium finishes in major international races, was among the top runners who met with local and international media.

Aside from Kitata, the press conference also featured some of the most accomplished athletes in the world of long-distance running, each with an inspiring journey marked by incredible achievements: Kaan Kigen Ozbilen, Mohcin Outalha, Joan Kipyatich, and Aminet Ahmed.

Ozbilen, renowned as one of the fastest runners in the field, is a European cross-country champion and silver medallist in the half marathon. Adding to the elite lineup, Outalha, the reigning champion of the 2023 Doha Marathon, is representing the Arab world's rising talent in long-distance running. With victories in prestigious half-marathons and accolades at regional games, the Moroccan athlete stands as a beacon of athletic promise.

The conference also celebrated the accomplishments of Kipyatich, known for her remarkable personal best set in Doha last year, and Ahmed, whose success in half-marathons and marathons highlights her growing influence in the sport.

Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, vice chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, stated:“The Elite Press Conference perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo. We are proud to bring together the world's finest athletes and our local community.”

Over 15,000 participants are expected to join the record-breaking Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2025. The sold-out event is one of the region's most prestigious athletic showcases, offering a platform for both world-class competitors and the wider community to come together in the spirit of sport.

