Turkish Ambassador Praises Qatar's Tireless Efforts For Conflict Resolution

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr Mustafa Goksu, ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar, expressed his profound appreciation for the significant efforts undertaken by Qatar to achieve the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which represents an important step toward alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He commended the statement by Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, emphasising that Qatar's role in reaching this agreement is a humanitarian duty before being a one. He also praised His Highness's call for unwavering support for the Palestinian people and our brethren in Gaza.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation for the remarks of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the announcement of the ceasefire agreement. He acknowledged Qatar's relentless efforts over several months to end the conflict and provide relief to the Palestinian people.

Dr Goksu also extended his gratitude to the mediating countries, Egypt and the United States, for their contributions to reaching the agreement alongside Qatar. He added:“We salute with deep respect the people of Gaza and their courageous sons, who valiantly defended their land and freedom against illegal and inhumane Israeli attacks.”

Dr Goksu affirmed Turkiye's steadfast commitment to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and its dedication to enhancing co-operation with Qatar in all endeavours aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region. He further stated that Turkiye would continue to work hand-in-hand with brotherly and friendly nations to realize justice and lasting peace in Palestine. He reiterated the stance of the Republic of Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasising that“Turkiye has never and will never leave the Palestinians alone in their struggle for their rightful cause”.

Dr Goksu also reiterated the statement by Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, affirming Ankara's continued support for Palestine on all levels. He stressed the importance of implementing all stages of the agreement in the next phase, ensuring the permanence of the ceasefire, and delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Finally, he underlined the necessity for the international community to hold Israel accountable for fulfilling its obligations regarding these matters and expressed his hopes that the agreement would mark the beginning of relief and lasting peace for the Palestinian people.

