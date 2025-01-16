Diponio Contracting Adds Lodestar Construction To Growing Family

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acquisition Expands DiPonio's Presence in Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DiPonio Contracting (“DiPonio”), a leading Shelby Township, MI-based infrastructure maintenance and firm, is pleased to announce the successful of Lodestar Construction (“Lodestar”) in Grand Rapids, MI. This strategic move significantly expands DiPonio's presence across Michigan, enhancing its offerings and reach in the utilities maintenance and construction market.Founded in 1991, Lodestar has built a strong reputation based on quality, integrity, and a commitment to client satisfaction. Led by Kelly Bustraan, Lodestar will continue its focus on providing quality infrastructure upgrades, replacements, and construction services in the Grand Rapids area.“Lodestar has earned a stellar reputation in the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the DiPonio family,” said Chris Maltese, CEO of DiPonio.“This acquisition enables us to strengthen our service offerings and expand our footprint across Michigan, allowing us to better serve our clients and meet the growing demand for quality infrastructure solutions.”“We are excited about the future of our company under the DiPonio umbrella,” said Kelly Bustraan, President of Lodestar.“Partnering with DiPonio will provide us with additional resources and support, enabling us to enhance our capabilities while continuing our commitment to exceptional service and quality.”DiPonio is a proud portfolio company of Evolution Strategy Partners (“Evolution”), which played an integral role in the acquisition of Lodestar.“We are proud to have played a role in this first of many acquisitions,” said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution.“This acquisition represents a key step in DiPonio's growth and its expansion across Michigan.”This acquisition exemplifies Evolution's support of its growing portfolio companies and its role in their strategic imperatives. Evolution sourced, negotiated, financed, and structured the deal while it worked alongside DiPonio on critical diligence and integration planning. Evolution is proud to fund both organic and acquisitive growth, where applicable, to provide ever more compelling opportunities for its management teams. In 2024 alone, Evolution completed four such deals.With the acquisition of Lodestar, DiPonio's presence now spans the lower peninsula of Michigan, positioning the company to undertake a broader range of projects statewide while reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the infrastructure maintenance and construction industry.About DiPonio ContractingDiPonio Contracting ( ) is a leading Detroit-based infrastructure maintenance and construction firm. The Company provides new and replacement upgrades to aging and existing water, wastewater, and storm sewer systems. The veteran team supports municipal, county and state customers as the primary Contractors across Michigan.About Evolution Strategy PartnersEvolution Strategy Partners ( ) is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work and believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at initial transaction closing. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution's primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and has invested $130 million into those sectors in the last four years alone.Media & Customer Inquiries:Chris MalteseCEODiPonio Contracting...Stenning SchueppertManaging PartnerEvolution Strategy Partners...

