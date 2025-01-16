Help U.S. Retire Advocacy Campaign Mobilizes 120 Million Americans To Protect Retirement Savings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Help U.S. Retire" will mobilize the 120 million American investors that use mutual funds and ETFs as long-term savings vehicles, building a grassroots to amplify their voices to Congress. As considers the expiring 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, "Help U.S. Retire" will rally middle-class American investors to put Congress on alert: policymakers must protect Americans' ability to save for their futures by ensuring the tax Americans rely on for retirement savings isn't used as a "pay-for" to finance other spending or tax changes.

"IRAs, 401(k)s, and similar plans are working for Americans, making retirement security a reality for the majority of U.S. households," said Eric J. Pan, ICI President and CEO . "By preserving the features of these retirement accounts that Americans rely upon and building upon their successes, policymakers can support a framework that strengthens the middle class today and for generations to come."

"The 'Help U.S. Retire' campaign will harness the voices of the 120 million investors who use mutual funds and ETFs to build their financial security," said Erica Richardson, ICI Chief Strategic Communications Officer . "This initiative is not just about protecting financial futures; it's about empowering middle class Americans to have a say in the policies that shape their savings and retirement. This grassroots network will ensure their voices are heard on Capitol Hill."

The campaign launch includes nationwide advertising airing on CNBC. You can watch the advertisement here .

The promotions are designed to drive investors, policymakers, and industry professionals to the campaign website,

HelpUSRetire , where they can find research about how retirement accounts have strengthened the middle class and given Americans of every income level and background a pathway to long-term financial security. The website also allows visitors to take action by writing their members of Congress.

Other elements of the campaign will include national advertising buys, social media influencer partnerships, digital content, and grasstops engagement.

Concerned Americans can visit the website here to participate in the campaign's advocacy.

Visit HelpUSRetire to learn more.

Contact us: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute