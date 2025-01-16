Hilton Hotels Named America's Most Trusted® Hotel Brand In 2025 Lifestory Research Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Hotel Brand Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The results are in and Hilton Hotels has once again been named America's Most Trusted® Hotel Brand in the 2025 Lifestory Research Study. This ranking is based on feedback from 9,168 individuals surveyed in the United States over the past year. Hilton has consistently ranked #1 in brand trust in four of the last six years of the annual study, solidifying its reputation as a trusted and reliable hotel chain.The Lifestory Research Study is an annual survey that measures brand trust among well-known hotel chains in the United States. The study evaluates customer satisfaction, reliability, and overall brand reputation. According to the Lifestory Research 2025 study, Hilton has achieved the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.7, making it the top-rated hotel brand in terms of consumer trust.According to the study, Hilton's commitment to providing customer service and maintaining high standards of quality has contributed to its success in earning the trust of its customers. The brand's consistent performance in the annual study is a testament to its dedication to providing positive and reliable guest experiences.The study evaluated several prominent hotel brands, including Marriott, Hyatt, Wyndham, Sheraton, Embassy Suites, InterContinental, Radisson, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn, Sonesta, Choice Hotels, Best Western, Extended Stay America, Red Lion, Red Roof Inn, and Motel 6.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

