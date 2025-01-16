Shawarma Press Continues Expansion In Southern States With New Opening In Denton In Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're excited to bring the best Shawarma and authentic Mediterranean menu items to the Denton community," said Faouri. "We look forward to treating customers to our hand stacked premium chicken and beef Shawarma in a variety of wraps and bowls, along with homemade favorites such as falafel, hummus and pastries."

Since opening the nation's first authentic Shawarma franchise in Irving in 2017, Shawarma Press franchises have expanded throughout Texas in Arlington, Frisco, Georgetown, Plano, and San Antonio. The brand's flagship restaurant thrives in the downtown Dallas Arts District while the first of several planned Georgia restaurants opened last year in the metropolitan Atlanta community of Johns Creek. Shawarma Press co-founder and CEO Sawsan Abublan said additional locations are currently in various stages of development.

"We're pleased that more entrepreneurs are showing interest in franchise opportunities and inquiring about opening multiple units," she said. "We offer flexible floor plans of 1,500-2,500 square feet for traditional brick and mortar locations as well as smaller non-traditional options in food courts or food halls. With the ongoing popularity of the Mediterranean Diet as the healthiest in the world, the market is poised for Shawarma franchises offering fresh and healthy foods with bold flavors."

Known for its innovative Mediterranean fare, the Shawarma Press menu includes mouth-watering Shawarma wraps made with all-natural chicken and premium beef, made-from-scratch falafels and hummus, and fresh soups, salads, bowls, and pastries. Customer favorites include the "world famous" freshly made hummus as well as wraps to please all taste buds, including Chicken Shawarma, the traditional Tandori PressTM and the spicy original Tex-Mex PressTM. Meals can be enjoyed in the restaurants' cheerful, contemporary atmosphere or can be ordered online with the Shawarma Press app for convenient takeout. Delectable catering packages with attractive party platters are available for events year-around, including office parties, luncheons, sporting events, weddings, and more.

In addition to capturing the attention of loyal customers and entrepreneurs, Shawarma Press has earned recognition within the franchise industry with awards such as Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Most Innovative Supply Chain and an Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update, and two gold Stevie Awards for franchising.

"Our strategic growth plan has allowed us to expand without sacrificing our superior quality, authenticity, and innovative flavors," said Abublan. "We have established a well-known presence throughout Texas and are looking forward to expanding in other states as well."

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Since opening the first restaurant at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, in 2017, award-winning Shawarma Press is the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence and has donated more than 20,000 meals to homeless shelters and non-profit organizations.

Shawarma Press plans to open as many as 50 locations throughout the country in the next five years. For information about franchising, visit

