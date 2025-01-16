Richard Frizzell Elected Partner At Gray, Gray & Gray

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Business consulting and accounting firm announces that Richard Frizzell, CPA, MSA has been elected a Partner in the Transaction Advisory Services practice.

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, MA, has announced that Richard Frizzell , CPA, MSA has been elected a Partner in the firm's Transaction Advisory Services practice, which assists businesses contemplating a sale or an acquisition.

Richard Frizzell joined Gray, Gray & Gray in 2012. He is a cum laude graduate of Saint Anselm College, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. Rich also holds a Master's degree in Accounting from Northeastern University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs.

Rich helps coordinate and execute buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence engagements. His focus includes Quality of Earnings reports and targeted due diligence procedures for clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing & distribution and professional services.

“Rich Frizzell is the embodiment of our firm's commitment to bringing the Power of More® to every client,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Gray, Gray & Gray's Leading Partner.“In transactional engagements that are almost always complex, with a multitude of time-sensitive details, Rich has proven himself to be the ultimate trusted advisor who is adept at controlling and managing the process.”

Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among the country's Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2025, serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit .

