LENNAR DEBUTS RUSSELL RETREAT, AN EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY IN GREEN COVE SPRINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Russell Retreat is crafted for discerning buyers who value space and sophistication," said Carlos Gonzales, Lennar Regional President. "This community offers a unique opportunity to experience the perfect blend of Southern charm and modern luxury within a friendly neighborhood ambiance."

Russell Retreat offers four expansive floorplans tailored to families and professionals alike, with options for lofts, dens, and additional flex spaces. Homes range from 2,382 to 3,223 square feet, with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half to four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a great room, a luxury owner's suit and a screened-in lanai.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home.

At Russell Retreat,

this includes quartz countertops, Frigidaire® stainless steel kitchen appliances, designer-selected cabinetry and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Russell Retreat is just minutes from the charm of historic downtown Green Cove Springs, where residents can explore unique local shops, enjoy a variety of restaurants, and take in scenic waterfront views. With its convenient proximity to major highways, the community also provides an easy commute to Jacksonville, offering access to vibrant entertainment, work opportunities, and urban amenities. The community is served by A-rated schools, providing an excellent educational foundation for families.

For more information on these new Russell Retreat homes, visit

the community website or call (904) 853-8304.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout

the

United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit

.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar