Mines Minister Invites Global Investments In Mining Sector At Future Minerals Forum 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) Union for and Mines G Kishan Reddy extended an invitation to the global community to invest in India's sector during his official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



The Minister emphasised that value addition throughout the is crucial for enhancing public prosperity, according to a statement released by the mines on Wednesday.

Participating in the ministerial roundtable at the Future Minerals Forum 2025 in Riyadh on Tuesday, Reddy engaged in discussions focused on developing critical mineral chains and value-creation opportunities.



During the forum, he underscored India's commitment to securing critical minerals essential for expanding clean energy systems to achieve the country's renewable energy objectives.

On the forum's sidelines, Reddy held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, where they explored opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations.



The discussions reflected both countries' interest in deepening their economic partnership.

The minister's diplomatic engagements extended to separate meetings with his counterparts from Brazil, Italy, and Morocco, during which he emphasised the significance of fostering economic and technical cooperation, particularly in the minerals sector.



Following these diplomatic discussions, Reddy spent time interacting with members of the local Indian diaspora, reinforcing connections with the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

(KNN Bureau)



