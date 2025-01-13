Bitget Lists Treat (TREAT) Token, Launches Exclusive Campaign With 87.45 Million TREAT Prize Pool

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 13th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced the listing of Treat (TREAT), a utility token developed by the ecosystem. Trading for the TREAT/USDT pair will begin on January 14, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC). Deposits are already open, and withdrawals will be enabled from January 15, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget is launching an exclusive Launchpool campaign, where users can lock BGB or USDT to share in a total prize pool of 87,450,000 TREAT. The locking period runs from January 14, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC) to January 17, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC). Of the total rewards, 79,500,000 TREAT will be allocated to participants in the BGB campaign pool, while 7,950,000 TREAT is designated for those locking USDT.

TREAT is a pioneering“utility meme” token that serves as the final piece in the Shiba Inu decentralized ecosystem. Developed by the creators of SHIB, a top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, TREAT is integral to Shiba DAO governance. It empowers the community to influence key decisions, including partnerships, charitable initiatives, and token burn mechanisms.

Beyond governance, TREAT introduces advanced functionalities such as secure data protection through fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), simplified tools for business creation, and innovative staking and rewards mechanisms for the Shiba Inu network. By bridging Web2 and Web3, TREAT facilitates the integration of decentralized technologies into mainstream applications, enabling mass adoption by individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments.

The TREAT token operates as an ERC-20 asset, and its contract address is 0xa02C49Da76A085e4E1EE60A6b920dDbC8db599F4. Additional resources, including the official website and social media links, provide further details for interested users.

As part of the listing celebration, Bitget is offering zero-fee purchases of TREAT via credit and debit cards for a limited period. Users can buy TREAT with over 140 supported currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, and BRL, among others.

