Prime Minister Heads Qatar's Delegation At The World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Adviser to the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs, announced that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, will head the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 55th session of the World Economic Forum 2025, which will be held in the Swiss city of Davos during the period from January 20 to 24.

Qatar's participation in the forum aims to promote in Qatar and explore investment opportunities abroad, thus enhancing Qatar's position as a reliable international partner and a vital global centre.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in a high-level discussion session on geopolitics entitled "Diplomacy in the Midst of Chaos", with the participation of a number of officials, in addition to a dialogue session between the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HE Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, tomorrow, Tuesday, at the forum.

He pointed out that the delegation of the State of Qatar to the forum includes: HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance; HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry; HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, in addition to a number of senior officials.

The forum, held under the theme“Cooperation for the Smart Age”, brings together the world's most prominent leaders from governments and international organizations, heads of companies and the private sector, civil society, thinkers, innovators and public figures.

The forum discusses a range of global challenges such as addressing geopolitical shocks, enhancing economic growth, contributing to improving living standards, and driving a just and comprehensive transformation in the energy sector.

This year's edition of the forum focuses on five key areas: reimagining growth, industries in the smart age, investing in people, protecting the planet, and rebuilding trust, in its quest to find sustainable solutions to common global challenges.