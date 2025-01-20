This Character Holds A Special Place In Sidharth Malhotra’S Heart

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) As his maiden series“Indian Force” completed 1 year since its release, Sidharth Malhotra, who played the titular role, said that his character DCP Kabir Malik will always hold a special place.

Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him, Shilpa Shetty, Nikitin Dheer and filmmaker Rohit Shetty from the shooting days of“Indian Police Force”.

“DCP Kabir Malik will always hold a special place! Celebrating IPF and the amazing squad! #1YearOfIndian PoliceForce,” he wrote as the caption.

“Indian Police Force” also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. It follows the story of Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik, who battles an insidious adversary named Zarar, who has chosen the path of terrorism.

Earlier this month, Sidharth celebrated his 40th birthday and his better half, Kiara Advani penned a romantic note for her husband. She shared an array of unseen photos from their trip on social media.

"Happy Birthday my soulmate," she wrote as the caption.

Kiara and Sidharth got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. The two fell in love while shooting for the 2021 film“Shershaah”, biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in action in the Kargil War, directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth will next grace the screens with "Param Sundari" Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the project is touted to be a cross-cultural rom-com. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead in the film opposite Sid. Financed by Maddock Films, "Param Sundari" is likely to be released on 25th July 2025.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji's "War 2". The sequel will feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as leads. The action entertainer will follow the journey of Major Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation.