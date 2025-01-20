Digital Transformation Strategy To Automate Judicial System Unveiled

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council is preparing a five-year digital transformation strategy (2025-2030) as part of its efforts to automate the judicial system, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the national initiative to develop justice systems.

This initiative aims to build an advanced national judicial system, achieve prompt justice, and strengthen the principle of the rule of law.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Supreme Judiciary Council explained that the strategy will address the requirements of the next stage and serve as a roadmap for future technical projects.

It continues the achievements made by the Council during the 2019-2024 judicial seasons, during which the e-justice sector saw further development and modernisation.

This includes the launch of 70 electronic services for litigants through the electronic courts portal, as well as 35 services via the mobile application.

These services serve as an interface for the electronic judicial system, enabling lawyers, experts, and individuals to interact with the judiciary.

They facilitate communicate through the electronic platform for holding trials, issuing judicial notices and announcements to the national addresses, exchanging memoranda electronically, depositing expert reports, receiving judgments, submitting requests, and obtaining decisions.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for the Office of the President of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Maitha Al Nuaimi, confirmed that e-justice has achieved what was expected of it over the past five years, and completed the programs of the National Initiative for the Development of Justice Systems, as the legislative aspect included the issuance of 6 updated laws for the judicial system, and in the field of specialized judiciary, the establishment of the first model of specialized courts, which is the Investment and Trade Court, in addition to expanding the specialized judicial circuits in the courts.

In regard to the field of e-justice, Al Nuaimi said that there has been an integrated digital transformation in litigation and trial procedures, while there has been extensive structural and administrative organizations in the field of institutional development, in addition to specialized professional training and development, and the preparation of an updated program for judicial assistants.

She also pointed out the existence of the expansion of local partnerships with academic institutions in addition to international judicial and legal centres, and in the field of family documentation, the services provided have been re-engineered and the purpose of the services provided has been standardized and updated according to the nature of society and its current needs.

The initiative included developing, modernizing and technically equipping the current logistics headquarters and organizing litigants' service halls. The integrated efforts of the national initiative have also yielded the targeted results.

The Supreme Judiciary Council is witnessing the achievement of high rates of reducing litigation duration while maintaining the quality of judicial procedures, in addition to achieving societal results that will have an impact in the coming years.

The most prominent of these is what has been achieved in activating the estate division law to date, as it is witnessing the processing of estate distribution requests voluntarily, and no lawsuits have been registered between family members during the first year of implementing the law.