Bitget Launches FARTCOIN/USDT Perpetual Futures With 75X Leverage And Trading Bot Support

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 24th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the lhas introduced FARTCOIN/USDT perpetual futures trading, effective at 16:00 (UTC+8). This new offering enables traders to access up to 75x leverage and utilize advanced futures trading bots, providing enhanced efficiency and flexibility for a variety of trading strategies.

The FARTCOIN/USDT-M perpetual futures pair is settled in USDT and features a tick size of 0.0001, with funding fees settled every eight hours. Trading is available 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted access to this innovative addition. This launch demonstrates Bitget's ongoing efforts to deliver cutting-edge tools and services designed to meet the diverse needs of cryptocurrency traders across the globe.

Key parameters for the FARTCOIN/USDT perpetual futures include settlement in USDT, high leverage options of up to 75x, and eight-hour funding fee intervals. Bitget reserves the right to adjust trading parameters, such as tick size, leverage, and maintenance margin rates, to address market conditions and ensure a secure trading environment.

This launch reflects Bitget's continued focus on expanding its portfolio of advanced trading solutions, cementing its position as a global leader in cryptocurrency trading innovation.

For more details, users can visit here .

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, uses can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred.