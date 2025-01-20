Qatar Emerges As Least Stressed Country In MENA Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been ranked as the least stressed country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to a recent report published by CEOWorld Magazine.

In its latest 2025 Global Emotions Report, which surveyed stress levels in 197 countries and territories, Qatar, with a total score of 84.3, was ranked the third least-stressed country in Asia and the 11th globally.

The report highlights which countries are performing well in terms of and mental well-being and which ones require improvements. It is premised on four main categories: work-related stress, money stress, social and family, as well as health and safety stress.



According to the 2025 Global Emotions Report, Qatar scored 94.23 in work-related stress, 93.46 in money-related stress, 80.08 in social and family stress, and 69.44 in health and safety stress.

The surveys, which took place between December 2, 2024, and January 12, 2025, listed Monaco (total score of 87.33) as the least stressed country in the world, while Singapore (ranked 7th globally with a total score of 85.28) and Macao (ranked 10th globally with a total score of 84.54) were the first and second least stressed countries in Asia, respectively.

Following Monaco in the global rankings are Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Ireland, which also showcase low stress levels.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Burundi has been identified as the world's most stressed country, followed closely by South Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Malawi.

For the GCC region, the UAE (globally ranked 25th) followed Qatar in second place, while Saudi Arabia (ranked 38th) emerged third. Kuwait (40th position) and Bahrain (43rd globally ranked) complete the top five for the region.

The report noted that stress can manifest in various ways depending on the context of where one lives.

“In some developing countries, it may be linked to the threat of armed conflict, while in more developed economies, it often arises from the demands of a challenging workday,” it said.

According to the 2025 Global Emotions Report from CEOWORLD magazine, over one-third of respondents reported experiencing“a lot of stress” the day before they were surveyed.

The report found that the regions where individuals were most likely to report stress over the past day and month included Burundi, South Sudan, and Afghanistan.

The latest recognition underscores Qatar's remarkable achievements in fostering a high standard of living, robust social policies, and sustainable economic development.

The government's investment in healthcare, education, and housing has been pivotal. Qatar's healthcare system ranks among the best in the region, providing universal access to quality medical services. Education initiatives ensure world-class learning opportunities, further alleviating societal pressures.

Recognizing the importance of mental well-being, Qatar has prioritized initiatives that promote work-life balance. This includes encouraging flexible work arrangements, enhancing recreational facilities, and organizing cultural and sports events to foster community engagement.

Besides, Qatar consistently ranks as one of the safest countries globally. Low crime rates and political stability contribute significantly to reducing stress levels among residents and expatriates alike.

While Qatar has set a benchmark in the MENA region, its focus remains on continual improvement. The country's National Vision 2030 outlines strategic goals to enhance sustainability, diversify the economy, and improve the overall quality of life.

The recognition by CEOWorld Magazine reflects Qatar's commitment to fostering a stress-free environment for its residents. With sustained efforts, the nation is poised to further cement its reputation as a global leader in quality of life and well-being.