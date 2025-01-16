Komainu Completes Series B Fundraising With Strategic Investment From Blockstream

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Komainu, a regulated digital asset services provider and custodian, backed by Laser Digital, a Nomura company, announces it has raised $75 million in strategic from Blockstream Capital Partners (“Blockstream”), subject to relevant regulatory approvals. The funding enables Komainu to accelerate its international strategic growth plans whilst adopting and integrating class-leading technologies developed by Blockstream Corporation Inc (“Blockstream Corp”), to maximise efficiencies and enhance client services in collateral management and tokenization.

The funding transaction itself is innovative in that it is funded in Bitcoin with appropriate hedging and risk management and Komainu establishing its own Bitcoin Treasury to manage the Bitcoin provided by Blockstream.

Blockstream Corp's Liquid Network will enable Komainu to dramatically cut the time for its off-exchange margining & settlement solution, Komainu Connect, from hours to minutes, becoming class-leading in the process. Blockstream Corp's AMP technology will enable Komainu to automate its regulated asset support for tokenization and develop trustless trading solutions. Komainu will also integrate other technologies and services developed by Blockstream Corp, including its enterprise HSM wallet, in order to provide institutional clients with a broader range of bank-grade digital asset services.

To solidify the strategic partnership between Komainu and Blockstream, Adam Back, PeterPaul Pardi and Nicolas Brand will join Komainu's board of directors.

Adam Back, CEO Blockstream Corp , commented:“We are delighted that Komainu is adopting Blockstream's various technology streams to enhance its institutional service offering. This is testament to the fundamental veracity of Bitcoin-related technologies and applications and marks the first time that these have entered the institutional arena. I am confident this will be the first of many such use cases as the institutional community wakes up to the power of the Lightning and Liquid Networks.”

Paul Frost-Smith, Co-CEO at Komainu, and who also joins Komainu's board of directors, said:“At Komainu, our mission is to empower the digital asset ecosystem by offering secure, compliant, and innovative digital asset services. This partnership with Blockstream will transform the services we are able to offer and enhance our customer experience on many levels. Having a closely-aligned technology partner like Blockstream, one of the original visionaries in the digital assets ecosystem, is testament to our determination to become the go-to provider of digital asset services for Bitcoin and the institutional market, as well as increasing institutional adoption.”

PeterPaul Pardi, Director, Blockstream Corp , commented:“This partnership with Komainu, backed by Nomura's Laser Digital, is a landmark moment for the adoption of Bitcoin-related technology by a bank-built, regulated financial services business. It showcases the institutional use-cases for Bitcoin as demand reaches new highs. We are delighted that Komainu has chosen to implement Blockstream's technology and we anticipate even wider uses for it in the institutional investor community over coming months.”

Robert Johnson, Co-CEO & CTO at Komainu , said:“Integrating Blockstream's technologies will significantly enhance and diversify our underlying core technology stacks. At Komainu we believe in offering our clients a wide choice of technology options and this partnership with Blockstream will maximise efficiencies and lower latencies across the various services that we offer.”

About Komainu

Komainu is a regulated digital asset custodian and service provider, headquartered in Jersey, with offices in London, Dubai, and Singapore. Built by institutions for institutions, Komainu offers multi-asset support, bank-grade governance and multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, merging expertise from traditional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional digital asset custody, servicing & financing solutions, as well as providing an enterprise gateway for institutions to access the digital asset ecosystem.

Komainu (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Komainu MEA FZE is regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

Komainu (UK) Limited is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Komainu Europe S.r.l. has an OAM registration in Italy.

For more information, visit

About Blockstream Corp

Blockstream Corp's mission is to create the financial infrastructure of the future. Blockstream Corp builds crypto-financial infrastructure based on Bitcoin, the most robust and secure blockchain. Applying cutting-edge cryptography and security engineering, Blockstream Corp is building the technology that makes financial markets more efficient by reducing reliance on trust. With a long-term outlook on delivering robust and scalable solutions, Blockstream Corp invests heavily in research and development to strengthen the Bitcoin ecosystem and protocol.

For more information, visit

