China's Microwave Weapons Aim To Zap US Drone Swarms

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's new high-power microwave (HPM) weapons promise to redefine electronic warfare, countering US advancements in drone and space capabilities while closing the firepower gap between their warships.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough in developing a compact HPM weapon capable of generating electromagnetic pulses comparable to a nuclear explosion.

SCMP says this weapon, still in laboratory testing, can disrupt or destroy electronic components within enemy systems. It mentions that the research behind it, conducted by a joint team from the National University of Defence Technology in Changsha and the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology in Xian, overcame the challenge of preventing the weapon from self-destructing due to its intense pulses.

According to the report, the weapon uses phased-array transmission technology to precisely focus energy, increasing its range and damage effects and enabling simultaneous attacks on multiple targets. During tests, the weapon withstood over 5,000 full-power pulse emissions without breakdown, maintaining a high operating efficiency of 96.6%.

SCMP mentions that the development of this weapon is part of China's efforts to counter potential threats from the US military, which plans to deploy HPM weapons in the Indo-Pacific region.

It notes that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is also pursuing anti-satellite capabilities, targeting communication satellites like Starlink , which played a significant role in the Ukraine war. It says this advancement marks a crucial step in China's military technology, enhancing its strategic capabilities in electronic warfare.

China's recent advancements in HPM weapons show its focus on these systems as a counter to drone swarms, which the US is actively developing through its Replicator initiative , which aims to expedite the fielding of expendable air, sea and land drone systems.