Indonesian President Set To Grace R-Day Celebrations As Chief Guest

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will visit India from January 25 to 26, serving as the chief guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations at the invitation of Prime Narendra Modi, the of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

"This will be President Prabowo's first visit to India in his capacity as President, after assuming office in October 2024," the MEA statement said.

Highlighting the historical ties between the two nations, the statement noted, "India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millennia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific."

The visit is expected to offer an opportunity for the leaders of both nations to review bilateral relations comprehensively and to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the MEA.

Prabowo Subianto, who was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth President in October 2024, shares leadership with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming, the son of former President Joko Widodo. Subianto previously visited New Delhi in 2020 as Indonesia's Defence Minister. His presidency has also faced scrutiny over past allegations of human rights violations, which he has repeatedly denied.

India traditionally invites world leaders as chief guests for its Republic Day celebrations. In 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron graced the event, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended in 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented such invitations in 2021 and 2022.

The decision to invite President Subianto reflects India's ongoing commitment to strengthening its ties with Southeast Asian nations under its Act East Policy.

Notably, in 2018, Indonesia's then-President Joko Widodo joined the Republic Day parade along with other ASEAN leaders. President Subianto's presence is seen as a reaffirmation of the deepening strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.