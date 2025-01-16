Dutch Ambassador Meets JRF Beneficiaries Supported By RDPP

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Dutch Ambassador Harry Verweij has conducted a field visit, during which he met with several beneficiaries of the“Resilience through Livelihood Support for Vulnerable Syrian Refugees and Host Communities across Jordan” project, funded by the Regional Development and Protection Programme (RDPP) for supporting Jordan and Lebanon.

Verweij was briefed about the recent successes of the project as part of its mission to build beneficiary capacities and offer access to sustainable livelihoods, according to a Dutch embassy statement.

The visit included a tour of Philadelphia Solar, a company specialising in the manufacturing, development and operation of large-scale commercial and industrial photovoltaic power plants.

The ambassador met with several beneficiaries employed by the company through the RDPP-funded project filling white and blue collar roles.

The tour also included a visit to Eman Shteiwi, a Syrian refugee who expanded her sewing business and increased her profits via higher production volumes through the project's support, which also contributed to employing two full timers.

The tour was followed by a panel discussion attended by the ambassador and Director General of the Jordan River Foundation Enaam Barrishi.

The session shed light on the project's achievements since its inception and addressed current and future development challenges faced by Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan, the statement said.

Implemented by JRF, the project aims to enhance livelihoods, self-reliance and resilience among vulnerable refugees and host communities through two main components: job creation and supporting micro and small enterprises, targeting Syrian refugees and host communities across Amman, Irbid, Mafraq and Aqaba.

The project focuses on youth and women, who represent 50 per cent of its beneficiaries, working in partnership with national institutions and the private sector.

RDPP is a joint European initiative supported by Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the EU, Ireland, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The Netherlands joined RDPP in 2023 with a contribution of 6 million euros until the end of 2026, according to the statement.