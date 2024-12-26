Al Dahra Negotiates Farmland Lease In Kenya

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) UAE-based agricultural giant Al Dahra is reportedly in negotiations to lease agricultural land in Kenya, a move that could further strengthen the company's presence in the East African market. The discussions center around large-scale agricultural operations that could span thousands of hectares, contributing to both local food production and Al Dahra's wider global portfolio. The proposed farmland lease is part of a growing trend in which foreign companies, particularly from the Gulf region, are investing in Africa's agricultural sector. Kenya, with its favorable climate and strategic location, has long been a target for agribusiness investments. For Al Dahra, which operates across a diverse range of agricultural sectors such as crop production, animal feed, and trading, the potential lease offers an opportunity to tap into a fertile land base for its agribusiness operations. Kenya's government, eager to modernize its agricultural sector and boost exports, has been welcoming foreign investment. The nation's agricultural policy includes initiatives aimed at increasing productivity and establishing partnerships with international players. Al Dahra's move is in line with Kenya's ongoing efforts to enhance its agricultural infrastructure and food security, offering both a business opportunity for Al Dahra and a potential solution to local supply chain challenges. A key aspect of the deal is the access to Kenya's extensive irrigation networks, which are critical for maintaining consistent crop yields in the face of fluctuating weather patterns. The UAE-based company, with its expertise in water-efficient farming technologies, would be well-positioned to utilize these systems. The partnership could also support Kenya's ambitions to increase agricultural exports, particularly in sectors such as horticulture, floriculture, and cereals, which have seen steady growth in recent years. Al Dahra has established itself as a significant player in international agriculture, with operations in more than 15 countries. Its move into Kenya aligns with the UAE's broader strategy to diversify its economic interests, particularly in the agriculture and food security sectors. With the increasing pressures of climate change and growing demand for food worldwide, investments like these are expected to play a crucial role in global food production systems. The agreement could also have broader regional implications, as Kenya is viewed as a key agricultural hub within the East African Community (EAC). If successful, it would provide a model for other foreign agribusinesses looking to expand into the region, further integrating Kenya into global supply chains. However, the negotiations come amid a backdrop of growing scrutiny regarding land leasing practices in Africa. Critics argue that large-scale land acquisitions by foreign firms can lead to land dispossession, adversely affecting local communities. There are also concerns about the environmental impact of large agribusinesses on local ecosystems. As such, the terms of the lease will likely face close examination by both Kenyan stakeholders and international watchdogs. It remains to be seen how Al Dahra addresses these issues, but it is expected that the company will work closely with local authorities and stakeholders to mitigate potential risks. Al Dahra's reputation for sustainable practices could play a pivotal role in easing concerns over the environmental and social impacts of its operations. The company has made significant strides in promoting sustainable farming techniques, including using innovative irrigation methods and reducing water usage in its farming operations. These efforts are crucial in an environment like Kenya, where water scarcity is a significant challenge. The broader context of this move is also influenced by the growing importance of food security in the UAE. With limited arable land and water resources at home, the UAE has been investing in agricultural projects abroad for years. These investments not only ensure the country's food supply but also provide economic and strategic advantages. As the UAE looks to secure long-term food security, projects like Al Dahra's farming lease in Kenya are central to this vision. Kenya, too, stands to benefit significantly from such investments. The East African nation has grappled with issues such as land degradation, inconsistent rainfall, and low agricultural productivity. Foreign investments like the one proposed by Al Dahra could provide the necessary capital, technology, and expertise to address these challenges. Additionally, the job creation and technological advancements that accompany such large-scale agricultural operations could help uplift rural communities.">



MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031506