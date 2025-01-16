Clarios Honored For Its Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to ATR International, Clarios was awarded the "Excellence in Sustainability" prize for the following reasons



Establishing the best-in-class circular with a global footprint Demonstrating the highest engagement to the transformation of sustainable mobility solutions

"The award shows that our efforts towards sustainability are acknowledged both within the and by our customers. Clarios being the first recipient of this ATR award is a notable achievement," states Theres Gosztonyi, Vice President Aftermarket EMEA at Clarios. The award was presented to Bernd Evers, Sales Director EMEA, Lisa Klein, Director Brand Marketing EMEA, and Alexander Bruchwald, Senior International Key Account Manager, representing Clarios, at the "ATR International Preferred ATR Suppliers (IPAS) Forum" during the Motorworld Region Stuttgart, Germany, in December 2024. This forum is ATR International's platform to honor its most important suppliers.

Clarios is well known for its expertise in the closed-loop lead recycling process. For example, in 2023 Clarios was awarded the International Sustainability Award.

End-of-life batteries are a critical resource which allows Clarios to recycle 8,000 used batteries every hour of every day across its network.

The company's lead-acid batteries are designed so that 100% of the battery materials can be responsibly recovered, recycled, and reused to make new batteries or other products. "Sustainability and corporate social responsibility are central to our operations and products," says Christian Rosenkranz, Vice President of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs EMEA. "Regulatory demands for lower emissions are increasing power needs for low-voltage batteries in all vehicles, driving up the demand for more advanced batteries. Consequently, circularity is essential for our sustainability efforts. Globally, 76% of the lead and 54% of the plastic in our batteries comes from recycled or remanufactured content."

