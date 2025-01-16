'Booster Shot For Self-Reliance': Govt Signs Rs 2,960 Crore Deal With Bharat Dynamics To Make Missiles For Indian Navy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS)The of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) for the of medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM) to the Indian Navy at a cost of approximately Rs 2,960 crore.

The MRSAM system is a standard fit, onboard multiple Indian Naval Ships and is planned to be fitted on the majority of the future platforms planned for acquisition. The contract marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster India's defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

With the emphasis on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the missiles would be supplied by BDL under the 'Buy (Indian)' category with largely indigenous content. The contract would generate employment of approximately 3.5 lakh man-days in the defence industry, including various MSMEs, the statement added.

The contract was signed in Delhi by the officials of the Defence Ministry and BDL in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The signing of the contract comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation three frontline naval combatants – destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer - which will add muscle to India's growing naval power.

Acknowledging the adoption of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) by India's armed forces over the past decade, the Prime Minister lauded the commendable efforts to reduce dependence on other countries during crises. He remarked that the armed forces have identified over 5,000 items and equipment that will no longer be imported. He emphasised the enhanced confidence of Indian soldiers using domestically produced equipment.

PM Modi noted the establishment of the country's largest helicopter manufacturing factory in Karnataka and a transport aircraft factory for the armed forces. He highlighted the achievements of the Tejas fighter plane and the development of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which are accelerating defence production.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the Navy's significant expansion of the Make in India initiative, acknowledging the crucial role of Mazagon Dockyard. He mentioned the inclusion of 33 ships and seven submarines in the Navy over the past decade, with 39 out of 40 naval vessels being built in Indian shipyards. This includes the majestic INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines like INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the armed forces for propelling the Make in India campaign. He highlighted that India's defence production has surpassed Rs 1.25 lakh crore and that the country is exporting defence equipment to over 100 nations. He expressed confidence in the rapid transformation of India's defence sector with continued support.