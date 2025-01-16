Colors Queen Celebrates A Decade Of Affordable Luxury, Expands Into Retail

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15 January 2025: Colors Queen, a homegrown Indian beauty brand established in 2014, proudly celebrates a decade of redefining affordable luxury. The brand has become a household name with a diverse range of makeup, skincare, hair, and nail products. With a strong presence on leading platforms, Colors Queen has successfully catered to a wide audience, blending accessibility with convenience. To commemorate this milestone, the brand has now expanded into the retail sector, launching five exclusive kiosks in strategic locations across India.



The newly unveiled kiosks, located in Z-Square Mall (Kanpur), Celebration Mall (Udaipur), Lulu Mall (Lucknow), Pacific Mall (Ghaziabad), and Pacific Mall (Delhi NSP), aim to offer customers a more interactive and personalized shopping experience. These kiosks serve as a significant step forward in the brand's mission to make premium beauty products accessible to all, enhancing both visibility and engagement with its audience.



Commenting on this retail expansion, Mr. Dilip Motwani, co-founder of Colors Queen, said, "Our retail entry represents a crucial step in our evolution as a brand. These kiosks reflect our vision of bringing premium-quality beauty products within easy reach of customers while delivering a curated and immersive shopping experience. This is just the beginning of our journey into retail, and we look forward to deepening our connection with our customers through such initiatives."



Since its inception, Colors Queen has operated with a hybrid business model that boasts an extensive presence across 63,000 counter outlets in 300 cities, helping the brand reach millions of customers nationwide. Over the last two years, the company has witnessed exponential growth, with revenues increasing nearly sixfold-from INR 9.2 crore in 2014 to an impressive INR 200 crore in 2023. With an aim to close INR 300 crore by FY 2025, the brand's expansion into retail is a strategic move to fuel its growth trajectory.



Highlighting this milestone, Mr. Nitin Panjwani, co-founder of Colors Queen, shared, "Our journey over the past decade has been one of passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to making quality beauty accessible for everyone. From a modest beginning with a single product line to becoming a trusted name in beauty, this milestone is a testament to the trust and love of our customers. With the launch of these kiosks, we are reinforcing our promise to provide affordable luxury while bringing the Colors Queen experience closer to our audience."



Colors Queen takes pride in its robust presence across both offline and online channels. In the e-commerce space, the brand is available on leading platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra, and Purplle, along with its own consumer-friendly D2C website. This dual-channel approach has enabled Colors Queen to cater to a wide spectrum of customers, ensuring accessibility and convenience.



Reflecting on the brand's e-commerce success, Chetna Kochar, AGM E-commerce, Colors Queen, said, "We have been witnessing consistent growth through our strong e-commerce presence and have seen 37% of our customers returning for repeat purchases. Now, to continue with the momentum, we are thrilled to expand into the retail space, bringing the Colors Queen experience closer to our customers. This reflects the trust and appeal our brand has been able to build over the years."



As Colors Queen celebrates its 10th anniversary, it remains committed to making beauty accessible, innovating to meet diverse needs with quality products. Built on inclusivity, affordability, and trust, the brand is set to strengthen its leadership in India's beauty industry.

