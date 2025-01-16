Bhagyam From Sankranthiki Vasthunam Will Always Stay Close To My Heart, Says Aishwarya Rajesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays one of the two female leads in director Anil Ravipudi's Telugu 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', has said that her character in the film, Bhagyam, will always stay close to her heart.

On Thursday, Aishwarya Rajesh took to Instagram to thank audiences for their response to the film.

She wrote,“Thank you so much for the wonderful response for #Sankrathikivasthunnam .... Overwhelmed by the love and support for Bhagyam... Bhagyam will always stay close to my heart. Thanks to my director @anilravipudi garu for believing in me and thanks to @venkateshdaggubati sir for truly being such a fantastic perso. Everyday was learning sir ... Thanks to my beloved producer @dilraju and #Sirish producer garu and special thanks to @meenakshichaudhary006, my good friend and great co star. Thanks to my entire cast, crew and our entire team... This success is truly very, very special ... Thanks once again.”

The film, a family entertainer that has been drawing families to the theatres, features Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have claimed that the film has taken the box office by storm with a remarkable performance, both in domestic and international markets.

On its opening day, the film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, raked in an impressive Rs 45 crore. The makers have now disclosed that the film collected Rs 33 crore on day two, taking the total collections to Rs 77 crore in two days.

According to early trends, bookings for Day 3 are exceptionally strong. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is also performing well in the overseas market, inching closer to the One million-dollar mark. The worldwide gross is expected to cross the 100 crore milestone by the end of Day 3.