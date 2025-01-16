Poland’s EU presidency offers chance to strengthen ties with Turkey

(MENAFN)

Karolina Wanda Olszowska, co-founder of the Polish think-tank Institute of Turkish Studies, believes Poland’s role as the EU president provides a unique opportunity to deepen relations between Ankara and Brussels.



Poland took over the six-month rotating EU presidency on January 1, 2025, under the slogan “Security, Europe!” The country’s priorities include boosting defense spending among EU member states and addressing migration and security challenges along the EU’s borders.



Olszowska, a historian and Turkologist, highlighted in an interview with Anadolu that Poland is a strong supporter of the EU’s enlargement policy, which it sees as crucial for maintaining security and stability in the EU’s neighborhood.



She reiterated Poland’s consistent backing of Turkey’s EU accession process, emphasizing its strategic importance to both the EU and NATO. “Turkey’s accession would help stabilize the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean, a key focus for global politics,” she stated.



Olszowska also pointed to the long-standing economic and military cooperation between Poland and Turkey, suggesting that both nations could collaborate further on issues such as security and migration. “I am confident that Poland’s presidency can serve as an opportunity for both Warsaw and Ankara, as the two countries share more common interests than initially meet the eye,” she added.

