Gaza Ceasefire Agreement A Historic Humanitarian Achievement For Qatari Diplomacy: Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi

Doha, Qatar: professor and Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi praised Qatar's remarkable role in brokering a historic ceasefire agreement to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. Leveraging its longstanding commitment to the Palestinian cause and extensive experience in conflict resolution, Qatar's diplomacy, in collaboration with Egypt and the United States, achieved what the world had awaited for over 15 months.

The Editor-in-Chief said that since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Qatar, by virtue of its proximity to the Palestinian people and their cause, has been aware of the seriousness of this war and the dangers it poses to the Palestinian people in Gaza that has been under siege for more than a decade, as well as to the entire region. Qatar has sought with all its strength to stop it from the first moments, based on its conviction that all wars, no matter how intense, end with sitting at the table.

Through its long experience in the field of mediation and dealing with complex conflicts in the past, the State of Qatar knew the extent of the complexities and challenges that stand in the way of reaching a ceasefire agreement and ending this war on the Gaza Strip as those in charge of diplomatic work in Qatar showed a high degree of flexibility, perseverance and determination to stop this war, he added.

The Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula pointed out that all the challenges the State of Qatar faced during the course of the negotiations did not deter it from working to reach a ceasefire agreement in order to end the ongoing war on Gaza since October 7, 2023. The great achievement was attained in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, and it is an agreement that the world has been waiting for more than fifteen months.

Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi stated that this agreement is a humanitarian and historical achievement to the credit of the State of Qatar and its long-standing diplomacy, given what it has achieved in stopping the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people, noting that the past 15 months of diplomatic efforts were a real test of the ability and skill of Qatari diplomacy in facing the great challenges and difficulties it faced during the course of the negotiations.

He noted the patience and perseverance of those in charge of diplomatic work in the State of Qatar in this regard without compromising the rights of the Palestinian people, the justice of their cause, and their right to a decent life, adding that Qatar, in cooperation with its partners, has shouldered great responsibilities and these efforts have been a source of pride and honor for all of humanity.

