Avast Expands Identity Protection Solution To Help Tackle Rise In Scam And Identity Theft

"Identity theft is on the rise, and as the severity and frequency of data breaches increases, cybercriminals will continue to use the personal information they have access to in even more sophisticated ways," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "Identity theft has no borders. It can happen to anyone, anywhere, and potentially cause lasting financial and reputational harm. If the worst happens, the process of restoring somebody's identity is often exhausting. We've expanded the availability of Avast Secure Identity so that more people around the world can better protect their identities and receive the support they need to restore them if they fall victim."

Avast Secure Identity continuously monitors for personal information across private forums and the deep and dark web and notifies customers if any of their personal information is detected. Personalized guidance from knowledgeable Identity Restoration Specialists gives people peace of mind if identity theft occurs.



Key features available in Avast Secure Identity include:



Dark Web Monitoring: Continuously scans dark web sites and forums, notifying people if their personal information such as credit card and passport numbers is found.

Social Media Monitoring: Monitors popular social media accounts, notifying users of compromised accounts or risky links.

Restoration Support: Offers access to Identity Restoration Specialists who guide victims of identity theft through the recovery process, including mediation and disputing fraudulent activities.

Stolen Wallet Assist: Helps people by guiding them on how to cancel or replace key documents like credit cards and driver's licenses if their wallet is stolen.

Financial Monitoring: Tracks recurring subscriptions and alerts people to suspicious transactions on bank accounts that may indicate fraud. Currently available in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Identity Theft Insurance: Provides coverage for specific expenses and losses, including legal expense reimbursement and lost income for time away from work to correct financial records, due to identity theft. Currently available in Australia and New Zealand only.

Avast Secure Identity is now available in 15 additional countries outside of the US, including the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Italy. For more information, please visit:

AVG, a leader in software security products and part of Gen, has also expanded its Secure Identity product to these countries with these identity protection capabilities.



Insurance Disclaimers:

Australia: Terms, conditions, exclusions and limitations apply, see the Identity Theft Insurance Australia Policy Information Booklet found on for details.

New Zealand: Terms, conditions, exclusions and limitations apply, see the Identity Theft Insurance New Zealand Policy Information Booklet found on for details.

About Avast

Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and part of GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN ), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats, for Mobile, PC or Mac, and is top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Learn more at Avast .

About AVG

AVG is a leader in software security products for families and individuals who want carefree connected living, and part of GenTM, a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. AVG has an award-winning consumer portfolio including internet security, performance optimization, location services, data controls and insights, and privacy and identity protection, for PCs and mobile devices.

AVG products and services are continuously rated best-in-class by VB100, AV-Comparatives, and AV-TEST. Learn more at AVG .