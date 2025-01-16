Maldives, Australia, New Zealand back Israel-Hamas cease-fire

(MENAFN) The Maldives, Australia, and New Zealand expressed relief upon the announcement of a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, which is set to take effect on Sunday.



Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in a statement following the announcement by Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressed relief after 15 months of conflict in Gaza. He called for the international community to ensure the cease-fire’s continuation and urged Israel to pay reparations to Palestine. Additionally, Muizzu emphasized the need for the international community to assist Palestine in rebuilding after the destruction caused by the conflict.



Australia also welcomed the cease-fire, urging all parties to respect its terms and calling for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed hopes that the cease-fire would allow Palestinians to rebuild, reform their governance, and pursue self-determination.



New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters also praised the agreement, stating that it was a step toward ending hostilities in Gaza.

