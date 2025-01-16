Smart Healthcare Market, 44% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Distribution (Offline and Online), Solution (Telemedicine, mHealth, EHR, Smart pills, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and Application () Key Companies Covered Apple Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

44%. To the growth of the global market.

The Smart Healthcare Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The North American region is anticipated to lead the global smart healthcare market due to its significant market size. The US, being the major contributor in this region, is driving the market growth with the adoption of advanced technologies like smart pills, smart cabinets, and mHealth services. Factors such as increasing awareness, expanding mobile coverage, and rising chronic diseases are fueling the market expansion. Additionally, the high purchasing power of adults and youth in the US is boosting the demand for smart healthcare devices. Canada and Mexico are also contributing to the market growth in the region.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Telemedicine

2.2 mHealth

2.3 EHR

2.4 Smart pills 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

4.1

US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The offline segment of the global smart healthcare market refers to the distribution of smart healthcare products and services through physical channels. Retail stores, including specialty stores, healthcare equipment stores, and electronics stores, serve as crucial offline distribution channels. These stores enable customers to personally examine and buy smart healthcare devices such as fitness trackers, smartwatches, blood pressure monitors, and other wearable health technology. Medical equipment suppliers and distributors also contribute significantly to offline distribution. They maintain networks with healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, facilitating the distribution of advanced medical devices, telehealth systems, remote patient monitoring equipment, and other smart healthcare solutions. Offline segments offer personalized customer experiences with face-to-face interactions, addressing queries, and building trust. Customers often prefer purchasing smart healthcare products through established offline channels due to reliability, expertise, and after-sales support. This personalized experience and customer confidence are expected to fuel the growth of the offline segment in the smart healthcare market.

Research Analysis

The Smart Healthcare Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the integration of mHealth and information technologies. Vera Smart Health and Teladoc Health are leading the way in remote monitoring and telemedicine services. NHS U, Apple, and Proxxi are also making significant strides in the industry with their innovative smart healthcare products. These include mHealth apps, smart wearables, and RFID-enabled systems. Real-Time Location Systems are enhancing the efficiency of healthcare facilities, while smart healthcare items such as smart syringes and smart medicines offer improved patient care. Big data and cloud computing are revolutionizing the way healthcare information is managed and analyzed. The integration of RFID technology in smart healthcare products is enabling real-time tracking of vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level, and temperature, leading to more effective and personalized care. Digital technology is transforming the healthcare sector, making it more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.

Market Overview

Smart Healthcare Market: Transforming Healthcare with mHealth and Information Technologies The Smart Healthcare Market is revolutionizing traditional healthcare systems by integrating digital technologies such as RFID, Real-Time Location Systems, and sensor-based IoT technology. This market encompasses various smart healthcare products like wearable devices, blood pressure monitors, heart rate monitors, oxygen level monitors, temperature sensors, and more. These devices enable real-time patient monitoring, allowing caregivers, families, and physicians to keep track of health outcomes and intervene early. Cloud communication and big data analytics facilitate efficient medical record-keeping and device integration, providing valuable insights into illness causes and health trends. Advantages of Smart Healthcare include improved access to healthcare services, reduced hospitalizations, and enhanced patient engagement. However, high costs and digital literacy challenges pose market restraints. Key areas of focus include Oral Biology, Craniofacial Research, and eHealth initiatives. Smart Healthcare also encompasses digital health programs, infrastructure development, and the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence and cognitive impairment solutions. Smart healthcare items include mHealth applications, smart wearable devices, smartwatches, health monitors, pedometers, activity trackers, and smart pills. Market participants include healthcare providers, hospitals, insurance companies, and technology companies. Market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for remote monitoring, and the advantages of digital health solutions. The market is expected to continue expanding, with the internet, cell phones, tablets, and health-related apps playing essential roles in its development.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis



AirStrip Technologies Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bollhoff Group

Brooks Automation

Cerner Corporation

Cisco

GE Healthcare Given Imaging, Inc.

12

Appendix

