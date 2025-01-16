Creation Of 334 Judicial Posts Within 60 Days: SC Dismisses J & K Govt's Plea Against HC Directive

Live Law reported that a bench of

Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti

passed the order, noting that the main matter is pending before the High Court and the observations contained in the impugned order – an interim order – were tentative.

The court stated,

“We see no reason to entertain the present SLP and the same is accordingly dismissed. However, the observations made in the interim order to at the interlocutory stage is made tentative in the event subject to the final order that would be passed in the pending proceedings.”

At the outset of the hearing,

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj

pointed out that 2 special leave petitions arising out of the same proceedings before the High Court are already pending before the Supreme Court. In response, Justice Roy noted that the top Court has granted relief in one of them,

asking the High Court

to not unnecessarily summon officials of J&K administration; however, the underlying order in the present case pertained to understaffed judicial offices.

Justice Bhatti, on the other hand, emphasized the burden on clerks and said that the UT itself invited the High Court's observations because of its contentions.

The ASG raised concerns that such matters should be dealt with administratively, not judicially. He argued,“If on the judicial side, whatever we say is binding, we can't move forward.” He informed the Court that 156 posts have already been created.

According to live law, the ASG also objected to the High Court's observation, stating,“The government can't run with these observations.” He criticized the UT administration for failing to act on the High Court Registry's 2014 proposal to create 334 posts across various categories, even after the Court's February 2023 order highlighted the urgent need for additional staffing. While the UT administration eventually sanctioned 24 posts in May 2023 after significant delays, the broader recommendation remained pending.

Ultimately, the Court clarified that the High Court observations shall be seen as tentative.

Briefly put, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court is seized of a writ petition, filed in 2017, which originally sought monetary benefits for High Court employees. Over time, the case evolved into a broader discussion about the critical need for additional staff to address the growing requirements of the judiciary.

The High Court strength increased from 14 to 17 judges in 2021, and subsequently to 25. However, the UT administration repeatedly failed to act on recommendations from the High Court's Registry, which in 2014 proposed creating 334 posts across various categories. The matter gained urgency with a February 2023 order from the Court, which pointed the acute need for staff and infrastructure. Although the UT administration eventually sanctioned 24 posts in May 2023 after significant delays, the broader recommendation for 334 posts remained in limbo.

Taking serious note, the High Court, vide order dated November 12, 2024, highlighted that recommendations from the High Court or the Chief Justice concerning post creation are binding on the government, leaving no room for discretion. It held that the financial implications must be borne by the consolidated fund of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Criticizing the UT administration's approach as laggardly and casual, the Court noted that compliance reports filed in a phased manner lacked specificity or urgency. Frowning over the UT government's attempt to compare the requirements of the J&K High Court with other High Courts like Himachal Pradesh and Allahabad, the bench pointed out unique logistical challenges faced by the J&K High Court, such as maintaining dual establishments at Srinagar and Jammu, unlike other High Courts with single or primary benches.

Warning that any future attempts by the government to assess judicial staffing requirements would invite contempt proceedings, the Court observed,

“This High Court shall understand and accommodate the UT if the question is restricted only to the issue of finances. But we would take very serious note henceforth, if committees are made to sit and ascertain and assess the requirement of this Court. If it is ever so done again, this Court shall exercise its powers to initiate proceedings of contempt against those officers for their indiscretion.”

The case was listed before the High Court on January 25 for further review. Aggrieved by the order, the J&K government approached the Supreme Court.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now