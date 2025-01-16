Department Of Sports And Youth Affairs Government Of Meghalaya Hosts Curtain Raiser For 6Th Meghalaya Games 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Shillong, January 15, 2025: The curtain raiser for the 6th Meghalaya Games, 2025 was held at the District Auditorium, Jowai. Organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, the curtain-raiser event featured the launch of the logo of the 6th Meghalaya Games by Shri Shakliar Warjri, Hon'ble of Sports and Youth Affairs, accompanied by the introduction of the and theme song“Niom Beit Naphang” and official mascot –“U Kiang” symbolizing the life of the freedom fighter, U Kiang Nangbah. The mascot is inspired by the clouded leopard which is the official state animal of Meghalaya.



The 6th Meghalaya Games, scheduled to take place from January 20th to January 25th, 2025, will feature 25 sporting disciplines, and 4 demonstration sports with 3500 participants and 500 technical officials showcasing a diverse array of competitive talent. The Games will be held across various locations in Jowai, and others in West Jaintia Hills all competing for around 1600 medals. Of the 29, two of the events – Swimming and Golf will be held in Shillong.



Speaking at the curtain raiser, Shri Shakliar Warjri, Hon'ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in his address stated that the decision to hold the Meghalaya Games every year is a decision that should be celebrated in terms of sports. The government and the department took the decision having the best interest of the youth and athletes which is one of the main reasons why the Games are being held annually.“The Meghalaya Games does not only provide our youths and athletes with the platform, but it is also something that we have decided to take to every district of our state,” he said.



Shri Shakliar also emphasized that the youths are the future of the state and country, and through the investment made, their character will be enhanced, showcasing their talents. The investments made are to achieve a goal and an objective for the youth to shine on a larger platform such as the National Games, he said. The investments will also not be to construct new venues but to ensure the utilization of already available space in educational institutions such as schools and colleges which will give them and the community the ability to utilize the infrastructural investment after the games are over.



Shri Wailadmiki Shylla, Hon'ble MLA of Jowai and Chairman, MUDA said that Meghalaya Games has given much-needed facelift to West Jaintia Hills District. According to him, the Meghalaya Games will be a platform for sports enthusiasts to move up the ladder, bringing laurels to the district, the state, and the country. Informing that 90 per cent of the disciplines will be held in Jowai, he appealed the residents to act as conscientious ambassadors, as participants from across the state will be converging at Jowai for the event.



Shri John F. Kharshiing, Working President, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), expressed his gratitude to Shri Conrad K Sangma, Hon'ble Chief Minister and Shri Shakliar Warjri, Hon'ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs for their unwavering commitment to advancing sports in the state as well as the Sports Department, visionaries and all those involved in ensuring the event's success. To the participants, he said“This is your moment to shine. The Games are a platform for you to demonstrate your talent, sportsmanship and resilience and compete with passion and integrity, knowing that you are the pride of Meghalaya.” Shri John Kharshiing also urged the people to encourage the participants turning the event into a festival of joy, inspiration and unity. The 6th Meghalaya Games is more than a competition. It is a tribute to our culture, our resilience and our collective dreams, he said.



With the curtain raiser, the countdown to the Games begins, along with the anticipation and excitement across the state, with citizens and athletes looking forward to a week of thrilling sport action.



Dignitaries in attendance included Shri Shakliar Warjri, Hon'ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs; Shri Wailadmiki Shylla, MLA Jowai and Chairman, MUDA; Shri B. S. Sohliya, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, West Jaintia Hills; Shri John F. Kharshiing, Working President, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA); Smti Matsiewdor War Nongbri, Vice President, MSOA; Shri Finely Pariat, General Secretary, MSOA; officials of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, MSOA, among others.





