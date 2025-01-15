Next-Generation Solar Cell Market To Hit US $7.4 Billion By 2028 – Explore The Opportunities!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Next-Generation Solar Cell by Material Type (Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS), Amorphous Silicon, Gallium-Arsenide, Others), Installation (On-Grid, Off-Grid), End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" , The next-generation solar cell size is valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

The major driving factors are technological advancement in next-generation solar cells, government initiatives in solar PV projects, and increasing demand for solar cells in the residential and commercial sectors.

Top Next-Generation Solar Cell Companies Included:



First Solar (US),

Hanwha Q CELLS (South Korea),

Ascent Solar Technologies (US),

Oxford PV (UK),

Kaneka Solar Energy (Japan),

Flisom (Switzerland), Solactron (US), and many others.

Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Segmentation Analysis:

By segment, next-generation solar cell industry for Cadmium telluride (CdTe) material is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cadmium telluride (CdTe) material-based solar cells are expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. CdTe solar cell material is frequently in the utility-scale solar industry, including large-scale solar power plants that are designed to feed electricity into the grid. CdTe solar cells have high efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The market for others is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organic material-based solar cells have been increasingly used to power small electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology, among others, boosting the market growth of these materials during the forecast period.

By segment, next-generation solar cell industry for Residential end-user industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period by end-user industry. To fulfill the home's electricity needs, solar cell-based PV systems are installed on the rooftop or at a location where adequate sunlight is available. Electricity is required for in-home lighting and ventilation solutions and several other consumer electronics and appliances, such as water pumping systems, lanterns, radios, televisions, flashlights, outdoor lights, security systems, gate openers, and fans. These solar cell-based PV systems need batteries to store electricity, and charged batteries can be used when needed.

By region, next-generation solar cell industry in North America accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The overall next-generation solar cell industry in Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2022. The companies in this region are focusing on boosting their production capabilities and widening their distribution networks, and the manufacturers are utilizing new technologies for solar cells in their operations. Increased solar cell demands from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is experienced by the global market players. India and China are playing a major role in the growth of the Asia Pacific next-generation solar cell industry. These countries are aggressively progressing in the global solar cell industry.

Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Trends and Dynamics:



Driver: Technological advancements in next-generation solar cells

Restraint: High installation costs

Opportunity: Surging demand for renewable energy Challenge: Supply chain issues in the next-generation solar cell market

Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Growth Opportunities:

The next-generation solar cell market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in solar technology and the rising demand for sustainable energy solutions. Innovations such as perovskite solar cells, tandem designs, and flexible photovoltaics are revolutionizing the industry by offering higher efficiency, lower costs, and versatile applications. With governments and businesses prioritizing clean energy transitions, this market presents immense opportunities for investors, manufacturers, and researchers to capitalize on the shift toward renewable energy. Explore the potential to lead in a market shaping the future of global energy!

