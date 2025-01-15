Latest Trends To Be Discussed At Gulf Cybersecurity Forum In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cybersecurity Forum began in Doha Wednesday under the slogan“Building Capacities and Competencies in Educational Cybersecurity.”

The forum seeks to increase awareness among university and higher education institution affiliates and to equip technical staff in these institutions with practical skills related to cybersecurity. In the opening session, HE the Undersecretary of the of Education and Higher Education Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Naimi said that the forum is an implementation of the second initiative of the Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Action Plan, approved by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and member state ministries of higher education.

Dr al-Naimi added that the forum serves as an opportunity to bring together a host of experts, specialists, and leaders from the GCC countries to exchange the latest developments and updates in the field, as well as explore areas of regional and international co-operation and partnerships.

He said that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility and culture in the face of the evolving digital age, which necessitating regional and global co-operation to protect data and societies.

He highlighted the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in supporting cybersecurity through predicting threats, analysing patterns, and responding to attacks in record time, while also warning that AI's misuse could lead to threats, something that necessitates caution.

He pointed out that education is the key to being able to face challenges, noting ministries of education's increasing role in preparing generations capable of using technology safely in addition to developing innovative solutions as to enhance global competitiveness.

For her part, forum director general Dr Mona Salem al-Fadhli said that the forum is one of the significant events to bring together leading minds and expertise in Gulf cybersecurity in higher education, adding that it will see the presentation of the results of the research study for the third initiative of the Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Action Plan, which focuses on encouraging participation, projects, and development initiatives in higher education.

Al-Fadhli said that the ongoing digital transformation is stressing the importance of cybersecurity as a fundamental pillar to ensure data sustainability and protection amid rapidly increasing digital challenges.

She added that the forum comes at a time where there is a noticeable increase in reliance on digital technologies and artificial intelligence, thus increasing the need to secure these systems and protect them from rising threats.

Al-Fadhli said that the forum's outcomes will contribute to strengthening Gulf co-operation through further exchange of experiences and best practices to protect systems, networks, and data from harmful attacks, ensuring system stability, smooth data flow, privacy, and supporting the aspirations and ambitions of higher education and research communities in the GCC countries.

In turn, Director of Telecommunications and e-Government at the General Secretariat of the GCC Maher Abdullah Alsaleh said that this event brings together cybersecurity and education: two essential pillars for building a sustainable and promising future for the GCC countries, noting how the forum reflects growing interest in enhancing cyberspace security amid rapid technological advancements.

MENAFN15012025000067011011ID1109095712