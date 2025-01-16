Urmila Matondkar: Once In A Lifetime A Movie Like ‘Satya’ Comes Along

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Urmila Matondkar expressed that she feels "proud" to have been a part of the Satya, stating that a movie of such caliber comes only once in a lifetime.

Urmila took to Instagram, where she posted a reel showcasing herself with the lively song titled“Goli Maar” by the Mano playing in the backdrop.

“Once in a lifetime a movie like 'Satya' comes along.. Humbled and proud to be a part of it... Don't forget to catch it in its Re-release at @pvrcinemas_official from 17th January,” she wrote as the caption.

“Satya” released in 1998. The crime film is directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It stars J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal. It is the first of Varma's Gangster trilogy about organised crime in India.

The film follows Satya, an immigrant who comes to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld.

Earlier this month, Urmila revealed that she loves the song“Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana” by Asha Bhosle from the 1978 film“Don”.

Urmila took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures in a glamorous avatar. The actress is seen wearing a black rhinestone embellished body-fitted dress. The actress has her hair blow dried and completed her look with minimum make-up.

In the images, Urmila is seen striking poses, which accentuates her svelte figure.

“Love this song and somehow this pose reminded me of it. Bollywood Legends Timeless Classy Bold n Beautiful,” she wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Urmila recently was in the news for filing for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. In September, the actress reportedly submitted the divorce petition in Bandra, Mumbai. Sources suggest that the separation was not mutual, and the divorce filing took place four months ago.

It was in 1977 with“Karm”, when Urmila made her debut as a child. She was later seen films such as Narsimha,“Rangeela”,“Judaai”,“Satya”,“Jungle”,“Antham”,“Gaayam”,“Indian”,“Kaun?”,“Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya”,“Bhoot”,“Ek Hasina Thi” and“Pinjar”.

Urmila's last movie was in 2014 with“Ajoba”, a Marathi film where she played the role of Purva Rao. She also made a special appearance in the 2018 black comedy-drama Blackmail.