'Nebras' Tournament Begins In Memory Of Saeed Al-Misnad

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The inaugural "Nebras" tournament, dedicated to honoring the late Saeed al-Misnad, kicked off Wednesday and will run until February 19, 2025, at Qatar University's Sports and Events Complex. The futsal is a tribute to one of Qatar's most influential figures, al-Misnad.

The league features eight competitive teams: Al-Wajbah, Limitless Sports, Tebyan, Al-Wakrah, Doha Youth Center, Al-Captain, Bima Insurance, and Grinta. The opening match will see Al-Wajbah face Grinta at 6:45 PM, followed by a showdown between Limitless Sports and Bima Insurance.

Al-Misnad's name resonates deeply in Qatari football history. With a career spanning four decades, his contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport. Al-Misnad was a visionary coach whose leadership helped Qatar achieve historic milestones, including the gold medal at the 2006 Doha Asian Games and three Gulf Cup titles (1992, 2004, and 2014).

His impact extended beyond titles; al-Misnad was a mentor, strategist, and a source of inspiration for players and coaches alike. His role as a technical advisor for Qatar's national teams further cemented his status as a pillar of Qatari football. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the national team's triumphant journey to their first-ever AFC Asian Cup title in 2019.

To honor his legacy, the tournament opened with a friendly match featuring former Qatari national team players. This gesture was a heartfelt tribute to al-Misnad's influence on the sport and an opportunity to remember the camaraderie he fostered throughout his career.

Mohammed Mubarak al-Muhannadi, a former star of Qatari football, expressed his admiration for al-Misnad, describing him as a cornerstone of Qatar's footballing journey. "Captain Saeed gave so much to Qatari football. Participating in this league is both a privilege and a celebration of his remarkable legacy," al-Muhannadi said.

A total of 96 players are taking part in the tournament.

