(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected proposes that his nation attempted to murder United States President-elect Donald following a couple of prior shots on his life in the previous year.



During a meeting with US press channel NBC News published on Tuesday, Pezeshkian further claimed that Iran’s nuclear programme is and alerted Trump against risking “war”.



The meeting with the Iranian leader, mostly seen as reasonable, was published less than a week ahead of the official unveiling of Trump, who throughout his initial term applied firm laws against Iran.



Pezeshkian informed NBC: “We have never attempted this [the assassination bid on Trump] to begin with and we never will.”



During the previous couple of months, the US Department of Justice fined an Iranian citizen in link with an unproven attempt by Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to kill Trump. Law implementation disappointed the supposed plan ahead of any attempt was made.

