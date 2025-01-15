3BR/3BA Chesterfield County, VA Home-Minutes From Rt. 1, 288 & I-95-Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG , VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/3 BA home on .27 +/- acre lot in the Mineola neighborhood of Chesterfield County with upgrades and improvements, a recent home inspection, 1 year home warranty and detached storage/shop building w/electricity on Tuesday, January 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This move-in ready home has been well maintained & is in excellent condition. You will receive a recent home inspection & 1 year home warranty, said Nicholls. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase your primary residence or an investment property in desirable Chesterfield County, VA.”“Conveniently located, the property is only 2 miles from Rt. 1 & Rt. 288, 3 miles from I-95 , 15 miles from Richmond International Airport, 16 miles from Richmond, 19 miles from Petersburg, and only a short drive to Williamsburg, Short Pump & Emporia, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date and Time: Tuesday, January 21 -- 2:00 PMLocation: 10906 Timonium Dr., Chester, VA 23831Move-in ready 3 BR/3 BA home on .27 +/- acre lot in the Mineola neighborhood of Chesterfield County, VA.This home measures 1,447 +/- finished sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room & attic, side deck (approx. 15'x24').Public water & sewer; electric water heater (approx. 7 years old).Detached 12'x12' storage/shop building w/electricity , walk-in door & 5' double door; gravel driveway.Other Features: all stainless appliances; washer/dryer convey; recent upgrades include a new roof & siding (within the last 4 years), pergola, carpet & padding, tile, luxury vinyl plank flooring, double hung efficient windows, assorted plumbing & lighting fixturesFor more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

