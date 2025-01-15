Hollywood Hit Maker Releases Piano-Based Album Of Original Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Horizon Album cover

Photo capture from Thraldom video

Fawn January 2025

Fawn's“Horizon” album delves into a wide range of intricate emotions and profound layered feelings

- FawnHOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stonedef Records announces the release of "Horizon ," a new album from Billboard hit recording artist, composer and singer-songwriter Fawn. Known for her versatility in television, film, commercials, pop, dance songs, and voiceovers, Fawn's latest project marks her second piano-based album of original compositions.The ten-track album, "Horizon," showcases Fawn's exceptional talent in creating emotionally evocative piano driven scores. This album is a follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut piano-centered album, "Remnants," which garnered praise as a beloved background music and soundtrack choice."Horizon" promises to continue this legacy with a more intense and fresh collection of introspective, moving pieces professionally orchestrated by Cameron Lasswell.Fawn, also known as 'songirl,' reflects on the album's creation:“Even though I'm recognized more for my pop songs and dance hits, my heart has always driven me to explore a variety of musical genres. I love crafting piano pieces that pour out of my soul and 'Horizon' is deeply personal, representing the heart-wrenching experiences I've endured over the past few years.” Fawn continues,“I wrote some of the pieces on my Yamaha baby grand piano and some on my childhood Sohmer upright piano. This album features an array of emotions from devastation, to loss, to grief, to gratitude, to entrapment, to freedom, to the praises of God and more. The lush orchestrations by producer Cameron Lasswell add incredible expression, depth, and richness to each track. I'm so honored to work with him on another project.”Fawn reflects on the title of her album,“the horizon is the line that separates earth from the three heavens, and it symbolizes unexplored, unknown realms and possibilities calling our spirits home. I felt very deeply that this was the perfect description for this album.”“Horizon” is a testament to Fawn's enduring talent and emotional depth, offering listeners a captivating journey through her musical landscape.“Horizon” will have a pre-order date of January 22, 2025 and will be officially released on February 16, 2025 at Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major platforms through Stonedef Records.

Donna Edwards

Songirl Music and Stonedef Records, INC.

+1 323-496-8704

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.