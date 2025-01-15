Urgent Call To Action: Help Darrell Kelley Save His Animal Shelter And Community Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned artist, activist, and philanthropist Darrell Kelley is reaching out for help. Despite his tireless efforts to support women, children, homeless individuals, and rescued animals, Darrell is facing foreclosure and the devastating loss of his animal shelter and community programs.

LA, CA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned music artist, activist, and philanthropist Darrell Kelley is reaching out for help. Despite his tireless efforts to support women, children, homeless individuals, and rescued animals, Darrell is facing foreclosure and the devastating loss of his animal shelter and community programs.





For years, Darrell has selflessly provided aid to those in need, regardless of their background or circumstances. His nonprofit organization, Temple of UWGEAM Inc., has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families.

Darrell's organization also provides support and advocacy for victims of:



Police Brutality Systemic Racism

They work tirelessly to raise awareness and push for justice and equality.

Now, Darrell needs your help. A donation can make a significant difference in the lives of those he serves. Your contribution will support:



Homeless individuals and families

Women and children in need

Rescued animals

Communities in Africa, Ukraine, Palestine, and beyond

Victims of the California wildfires Advocacy and support for victims of Police Brutality and Systemic Racism

Learn more about Darrell's work and mission:







Scriptures

As we consider supporting Darrell's mission, let's remember the importance of giving, love, and help. Here are three scriptures to inspire us:

Proverbs 19:17 - "Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done."Matthew 25:40 - "The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'"Galatians 6:2 - "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of "

Donation Options:

PayPal: UWGEAMCash App: $DarkelBank Wire:UWGEAM LLCAccount Number: 131424762Address: 1441 E Highway 316 Citra Fl 32113Bank Name: Midflorida Credit UnionRouting Number: 263179804Address: O. Box 8008 Lakeland, FL 33802Phone: 863-616-2100

Attachments



Hope Behind the Fence: A Moment of Compassion Spreading Smiles, One Act of Kindness at a Time

Website: Phone: 888-557-8883