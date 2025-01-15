Urgent Call To Action: Help Darrell Kelley Save His Animal Shelter And Community Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned music artist, activist, and philanthropist Darrell Kelley is reaching out for help. Despite his tireless efforts to support women, children, homeless individuals, and rescued animals, Darrell is facing foreclosure and the devastating loss of his animal shelter and community programs.
LA, CA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned music artist, activist, and philanthropist Darrell Kelley is reaching out for help. Despite his tireless efforts to support women, children, homeless individuals, and rescued animals, Darrell is facing foreclosure and the devastating loss of his animal shelter and community programs.
For years, Darrell has selflessly provided aid to those in need, regardless of their background or circumstances. His nonprofit organization, Temple of UWGEAM Inc., has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families.
Darrell's organization also provides support and advocacy for victims of:
Police Brutality Systemic Racism
They work tirelessly to raise awareness and push for justice and equality.
Now, Darrell needs your help. A donation can make a significant difference in the lives of those he serves. Your contribution will support:
Homeless individuals and families Women and children in need Rescued animals Communities in Africa, Ukraine, Palestine, and beyond Victims of the California wildfires Advocacy and support for victims of Police Brutality and Systemic Racism
Learn more about Darrell's work and mission:
Scriptures
As we consider supporting Darrell's mission, let's remember the importance of giving, love, and help. Here are three scriptures to inspire us:
Proverbs 19:17 - "Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done."
Matthew 25:40 - "The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'"
Galatians 6:2 - "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of "
Donation Options:
PayPal: UWGEAM
Cash App: $Darkel
Bank Wire: Beneficiary Information:
UWGEAM LLC
Account Number: 131424762
Address: 1441 E Highway 316 Citra Fl 32113 Bank Information:
Bank Name: Midflorida Credit Union
Routing Number: 263179804
Address: O. Box 8008 Lakeland, FL 33802
Phone: 863-616-2100
Attachments
Hope Behind the Fence: A Moment of Compassion
Spreading Smiles, One Act of Kindness at a Time
CONTACT: Website:
Phone: 888-557-8883
Thank you for your support!
Bishop Darrell Kelley
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109095396
