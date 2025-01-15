Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST ) (the "Company") today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2024 results after the closes on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Following the release, the Company will host a call and webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The webcast of the call can be found at the following address:

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4554342

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial-In Number: (609) 800-9909

Replay Access Code: 4554342

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2024, Primis Financial Corp. had $4.0 billion in total assets, $2.9 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.