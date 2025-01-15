Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Litigation: All-Female Legal Team Takes On Devastating Female Health Issue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National personal injury law firm Pritzker Hageman has assembled an all-female team to

pursue litigation

on behalf of women who developed meningioma tumors after using Depo-Provera birth control injections.

Attorneys

Alicia Penner

and

Morgan Vanden Heuvel

are currently representing a South Dakota woman who developed multiple meningiomas following years of receiving Depo-Provera injections.

Penner and Vanden Heuvel are urging women who received at least two Depo-Provera injections and were later diagnosed with a meningioma to

contact them .

Raising Awareness and Seeking Justice

Penner and Vanden Heuvel stated that victims may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, including surgeries and radiation therapy, as well as lost income, pain and suffering, and emotional distress related to symptoms such as paralysis, vision loss, seizures, cognitive decline, and debilitating headaches.

Their client, who received Depo-Provera injections as prescribed, has suffered significant health consequences, including multiple surgeries, radiation treatment, vision loss, and other tumor-related impairments.

Pritzker Hageman's Depo-Provera lawsuit team is committed to raising awareness among women across the country about the potential risks.

"Depo-Shots" Linked to Tumor Growth

Compelling scientific research shows that the extremely high doses of the synthetic progestin hormone in Depo-Provera can stimulate the growth of meningiomas.

Depo-Provera was approved for contraceptive use in the United States in 1992, but studies going back to 1983 suggested that levels of synthetic progestin hormones found in Depo-Provera can bind to receptors on meningiomas, accelerating their growth. While these tumors are often called "benign," their location means they can compress the brain and spinal cord and lead to severe complications.

Pritzker Hageman's Depo-Provera litigation aims to expose the fact that Pfizer and other companies failed to adequately warn women of the meningioma risk.

"We want women to have awareness that users of Depo-Provera are at risk," Vanden Heuvel stated.

"The longer you take it, the more likely it is that you would develop a brain tumor," Penner added.

The potential number of women affected is substantial. In 2020, over 2 million prescriptions for Depo-Provera were written in the U.S.

About Pritzker Hageman

Pritzker Hageman is a nationally renowned law firm with a proven track record of successfully representing clients in complex personal injury and product liability cases. The firm is committed to holding corporations accountable for negligence and securing justice for those who have been harmed.

Contact

Alicia Penner

1-888-377-8900

[email protected]

Morgan Vanden Heuvel

1-888-377-8900

[email protected]

