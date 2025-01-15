Liberi Group And C Cube Lab Announce Joint Venture To Accelerate BD Services For Life Science Companies In South Korea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liberi Group & C Cube Lab

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liberi Group, a global leader in consultancy services for licensing & business development, and C Cube Lab, renowned for its expertise in supporting early-stage life science companies in South Korea, are proud to announce a strategic joint venture partnership aimed at providing unsurpassed licensing & business development support services customized to the South Korean life sciences sector.

This partnership brings together the consultancy strengths of both companies to provide unparalleled support and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of South Korea's dynamic life sciences industry. Liberi Group's extensive experience in licensing & business Development on a global level and C Cube Lab's deep expertise in providing support to early-stage biotech ventures will combine to empower Korean life science companies with strategic insights and access to a global network.

“We are thrilled to partner with C Cube Lab to better serve the Korean life sciences community,” said Frans Trouwen, CEO and Founder of Liberi Group.“Our collaboration represents a significant opportunity to drive growth in one of the world's most exciting life sciences markets, leveraging our combined consultancy expertise to support local companies in achieving their licensing & business development goals.”

Tae Joon Chin, CEO and Founder of C Cube Lab, added:“This joint venture aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional business development services that address the unique challenges and opportunities in the Korean life sciences sector. Partnering with Liberi Group allows us to establish a truly valuable global network and provide unparalleled value to our clients in this key market.”

The joint venture, to be located in South Korea, will focus on providing tailored consultancy services in areas critical to licensing & business development success, including business partnership, investment search and financial valuations for promising Korean biotech companies who are faced with widespread uncertainty and unknown future in front of them. The joint venture will start with Korean Biotech companies who C Cube Lab currently serves or has close business relationships with. By combining knowledge, resources, and talent, the partnership between Liberi and C Cube Lab is expected to accelerate innovation, enhance client outcomes, and foster sustainable growth within the South Korean life sciences industry.

About Liberi Group

A global Business Development & Strategy Consultancy group supporting companies in the life sciences industry. Liberi Group mainly helps biotech companies connect with pharma companies and investors, enhancing market positioning, and facilitating successful negotiations. Liberi Group also offers valuation assessments, marketing services and market reports to support biotech companies in all business development aspects.

For more information, visit:

About C Cube Lab

A leading Business Development & Strategy Consulting firm in Korea specialized in life science sector. C Cube Lab supports promising ventures in life science sector in conjunction with various governmental organizations such as KDDF, K-Bio Health, KFRM, Chungbuk CCEI, Seoul Bio Hub etc.

For more information, visit: ccubelab

