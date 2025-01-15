Flying Cars May Soon Become Reality

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Flying cars, long envisioned in the world of science fiction and
technological innovation, are now becoming a reality. According to
Xiaosong Dong, an aerospace engineer at the Missouri University of
Science and Technology, the technologies needed to create flying
cars already exist, and some companies have begun to take practical
steps in this direction, Azernews reports.
The use of flying cars in real life relies primarily on a
combination of Aviation and helicopter technologies. Aerospace
engineer Pat Anderson explains that these vehicles will typically
have vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The wings
will help reduce air resistance during flight, making it more
practical and safer. One such company, Alef Aeronautics, is working
on prototypes of cars that can drive on roads and simultaneously
take to the air. However, the initial production price of such
vehicles is expected to be around $300,000, which poses a
significant obstacle to the widespread adoption of the
technology.
One of the biggest challenges facing the mass adoption of flying
cars is the high production cost and stringent safety standards.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already begun
developing regulations for flying cars. The FAA's air taxi rules,
adopted in October 2024, have brought the introduction of this
technology one step closer. However, energy supply remains a
critical issue. Current lithium-ion batteries can only provide
flying cars with a flight time of 20-30 minutes. This limitation
means there is a strong need for more efficient batteries, as the
depletion of energy mid-flight could be dangerous.
Experts predict that flying car-sharing services, like flying
Ubers, could become commonplace within the next 10-20 years. This
would require significant advancements in both technology and
infrastructure, as well as improvements in safety standards and
cost-effectiveness. Flying cars are currently in a transition phase
from science fiction to reality. Optimizing costs, improving safety
measures, and developing sustainable energy sources could make this
technology widely accessible.
In addition to the technological and logistical hurdles, there
are also environmental considerations. Flying cars will need to be
designed with minimal environmental impact in mind, both in terms
of noise pollution and energy consumption. The race to develop
eco-friendly and quieter flight technology is already underway,
with some companies exploring electric propulsion systems that
could significantly reduce carbon emissions.
If these obstacles can be overcome, flying cars could
revolutionize transportation, making it faster, more efficient, and
less dependent on ground infrastructure. Research and innovation in
this field could completely transform the future of mobility,
leading to a world where flying cars are as commonplace as
traditional vehicles today.
