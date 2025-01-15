Armenia Signs Bold Partnership Charter As Failed Biden Administration Plays Its Last Gamble

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter between Armenia
and the United States on January 14 in Washington is a pivotal step
in deepening bilateral relations. With Armenian Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as
signatories, this agreement signifies a new chapter in US-Armenian
cooperation. This Charter signifies a deepening of bilateral
relations, emphasizing shared values such as democracy,
sovereignty, and territorial integrity. It outlines cooperation
across various sectors, including diplomacy, economy, energy,
technology, education, defense, and security.
This move aligns with the Pashinyan administration's post-Trump
strategy of anchoring Armenia firmly within the US sphere of
influence. Building on growing support from the Biden
administration, the partnership is a calculated effort to secure
Armenia's geopolitical standing amidst shifting alliances in the
South Caucasus. It is indeed without any doubt, a notable
achievement for Armenia.
The U.S.-Armenia Strategic Partnership Charter is not an
isolated event but part of a broader geopolitical recalibration.
The date of the agreement's signing is particularly significant. I
would like to remind you that in just two days, on January 17,
Russia and Iran are set to sign a comprehensive strategic
partnership agreement consisting of 47 articles that cover various
areas of cooperation. Both of the events are taking place just a
few days before Trump's inauguration, which adds to its importance.
The major players in the region, especially Iran and Russia, will
undoubtedly assert their strong concerns about this process.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration is strategically making
critical policy decisions before Trump's inauguration, clearly
aiming to put him in a challenging position.
However, this partnership raises other critical questions for
Azerbaijan. As the US strengthens ties with Armenia, will it
continue an Armenian-centric policy at the expense of relations
with Baku? Azerbaijan has long urged Washington to adopt a more
balanced approach, warning that prioritizing Armenian interests
risks perpetuating regional tensions. President Ilham Aliyev has
consistently advocated for equitable relations, emphasizing
Azerbaijan's strategic importance as an energy corridor and
regional stabilizer. One pressing issue is whether the U.S.'s
deepening ties with Armenia will influence its approach toward
Azerbaijan. Baku has already expressed concerns about the perceived
imbalance in U.S. policy, particularly regarding the unresolved
issues stemming from Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani
territories in the past.
For Armenia, aligning with the US could come at a cost.
Speculation abounds about whether Pashinyan might sacrifice
Armenia's membership in the Russia-led CSTO to further solidify US
support. Such a move would be a significant geopolitical gamble,
potentially inviting Russian economic and political retaliation
while straining Armenia's security guarantees.
The implications of this partnership extend beyond the South
Caucasus. A new US strategy could emerge in the CSTO region, with
Armenia and Kazakhstan as potential focal points. Moreover, the
agreement may signal a shift in US posture towards Iran, given
Armenia's shared border with the Islamic Republic.
For Baku, the document's details remain critical. Will it
contain provisions that directly affect Azerbaijan's interests? And
how will the Trump administration-or a future Biden
continuation-navigate these complex dynamics? Answers to these
questions will likely shape regional politics in the coming months,
especially as the US formulates its broader foreign policy
strategies concerning Ukraine, the Middle East, and its relations
with the EU.
The strategic partnership agreement with the United States is
likely to become another loud but ultimately inconsequential
document that serves a purely declarative purpose. This is expected
to happen following the announcement of Armenia's "freezing" of its
membership in the CSTO and the initiation of the process to join
the European Union. The real implications of this move will lead to
a significant deterioration in relations with Russia, which is
responsible for nearly 40% of Armenia's trade turnover.
While Armenia celebrates this achievement, Azerbaijan remains
watchful. The trials of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against
Azerbaijan persist, and the absence of external mediators reflects
Baku's resolve to ensure accountability. Note for further notice:
It has now been over four years since the Second Garabagh War, yet
the Biden administration has failed to secure a peace deal between
Baku and Yerevan, as well as with the Pashinyan administration.
This situation demands urgent attention and decisive action.
For now, the signing of the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Partnership
Charter marks a significant shift in regional dynamics, one that
will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for all players
involved.
MENAFN15012025000195011045ID1109095086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.